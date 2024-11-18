Dubber Corporation Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Interests

Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.

Dubber Corporation Ltd [ASX:DUB] has seen a change in the interests of substantial holder Thorney Technologies Ltd, which now holds a 19.39% voting power with 406,340,897 ordinary shares. The change involved a retail entitlement sub-underwriting involving entities like Tiga Trading Pty Ltd, increasing Thorney’s stake by over 47 million shares. This shift in substantial holdings could influence market perceptions and investor strategies regarding Dubber Corporation’s stock.

