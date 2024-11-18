Dubber Corporation Sees Change in Substantial Holdings

Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Dubber Corporation Limited [ASX:DUB] sees a shift in substantial holdings as TIGA Trading Pty Ltd boosts its stake through a retail entitlement sub-underwriting, increasing its shareholding to 406,340,897 shares, equating to a 19.39% voting power. This change reflects a strategic move in the market dynamics of Dubber Corporation, capturing the interest of investors looking at stock shifts.

For further insights into AU:DUB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.