Dubber Corporation Sees Change in Substantial Holdings

Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.
Dubber Corporation Limited [ASX:DUB] sees a shift in substantial holdings as TIGA Trading Pty Ltd boosts its stake through a retail entitlement sub-underwriting, increasing its shareholding to 406,340,897 shares, equating to a 19.39% voting power. This change reflects a strategic move in the market dynamics of Dubber Corporation, capturing the interest of investors looking at stock shifts.
