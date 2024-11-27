News & Insights

Stocks

Dubber Corporation Reports Strong AGM Results

November 27, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dubber Corporation Limited announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were passed, highlighting strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the approval for the issuance of shares and options. Dubber’s leadership in conversational intelligence continues to drive innovation and shareholder confidence.

For further insights into AU:DUB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.