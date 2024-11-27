Dubber Corporation Reports Strong AGM Results

Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.
Dubber Corporation Limited announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were passed, highlighting strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the approval for the issuance of shares and options. Dubber’s leadership in conversational intelligence continues to drive innovation and shareholder confidence.
