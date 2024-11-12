Dubber Corporation Issues New Securities on ASX

Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.

Dubber Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of 707,946,285 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) from November 13, 2024. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions, potentially impacting investor interest and market dynamics.

