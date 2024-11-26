News & Insights

Dubber Corporation Faces Challenges But Eyes Growth

November 26, 2024 — 08:29 pm EST

Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.

Dubber Corporation Limited, a leader in conversation intelligence, faced significant challenges in FY24 due to financial misconduct by former CEO Steve McGovern, with $26.6 million unaccounted for. Despite these setbacks, Dubber managed a 30% increase in revenue and maintained its market position, aided by new AI-enabled products and the appointment of new CEO Matthew Bellizia. The company remains committed to refining its strategy for global growth and optimization.

