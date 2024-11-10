Dubber Corporation Completes Retail Entitlement Offer

Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.

Dubber Corporation Limited successfully completed its retail entitlement offer, raising approximately $10.6 million through the issuance of new shares at $0.015 each. The total capital raised, including institutional placements, reached about $17.5 million, with significant participation from major investors like Thorney Investment Group and Regal Funds Management. This financial move is expected to enhance Dubber’s market position and expand its operational capabilities.

