News & Insights

Stocks

Dubber Corporation Boosts Thorney Technologies’ Stake

December 05, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dubber Corporation Limited has seen a significant increase in the voting power of Thorney Technologies Ltd, which now holds 22.10% of the company’s ordinary shares. This change reflects an additional 167,052,612 shares, enhancing Thorney’s influence in Dubber’s strategic decisions. Such developments are crucial for investors tracking shifts in shareholder dynamics.

For further insights into AU:DUB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.