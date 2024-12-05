Dubber Corporation Boosts Thorney Technologies’ Stake

Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dubber Corporation Limited has seen a significant increase in the voting power of Thorney Technologies Ltd, which now holds 22.10% of the company’s ordinary shares. This change reflects an additional 167,052,612 shares, enhancing Thorney’s influence in Dubber’s strategic decisions. Such developments are crucial for investors tracking shifts in shareholder dynamics.

For further insights into AU:DUB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.