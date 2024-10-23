Dubber Corp Sees Major Stake Acquisition by Regal Funds

Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.

Dubber Corporation Limited has announced that Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder, with a 6.65% stake amounting to 92,212,819 ordinary shares. This move highlights a significant interest from Regal in Dubber, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics and investor attention.

