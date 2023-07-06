Dubber Corp (ASX:DUB) Price Target Decreased by 26.51% to 0.62

The average one-year price target for Dubber Corp (ASX:DUB) has been revised to 0.62 / share. This is an decrease of 26.51% from the prior estimate of 0.85 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.62 to a high of 0.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 219.08% from the latest reported closing price of 0.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dubber Corp. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUB is 0.00%, a decrease of 64.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.80% to 8,826K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,549K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,157K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 1,474K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359K shares, representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUB by 65.60% over the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 567K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing an increase of 43.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUB by 15.32% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 562K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares, representing a decrease of 52.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUB by 70.20% over the last quarter.

