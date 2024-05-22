News & Insights

Dubber Corp Announces Upcoming Hybrid General Meeting

May 22, 2024

Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.

Dubber Corporation Limited, a key player in conversational intelligence for communication networks, has announced its upcoming hybrid General Meeting scheduled for 24 June 2024. The notice includes information for shareholders on how to attend virtually or in-person in Melbourne and encourages voting via proxy. The ASX-listed company specializes in unlocking value from communication services, emphasizing innovation and revenue growth.

