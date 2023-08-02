News & Insights

Dubai's TECOM Group posts 13% rise in H1 profit, proposes 400 mln dirham dividend

August 02, 2023

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters

DUBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dubai business park operator TECOM Group TECOM.DU reported a 13% increase in first-half profit on Wednesday, and proposed a 400 million dirham ($108.91 million) dividend payment to shareholders.

Net profit rose to 485 million dirhams in the first half, compared with the same period last year, TECOM said in a regulatory filing, driven by high occupancy rates and new customers.

The occupancy level for commercial and industrial assets was 87% as of June 30, a 5% increase from the year-earlier period.

Dubai, home to the world's tallest skyscraper and palm-shaped artificial islands, has become one of the world's fastest-growing cities, recording a population of 3.6 million as of July 5, according to the emirate's statistic centre.

Net profit for the second quarter eased to 229.4 million dirhams from 237.3 million a year earlier. Tecom said profit for the period rose 19% to 283 million dirhams, when the impact of a one-off expense related to settling an old loan facility was excluded.

The company said in June that it refinanced an existing loan on more favourable terms. The 5-year, 7.6 billion dirham unsecured loan facility replaced an existing partially utilised term loan.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

