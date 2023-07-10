Dubai's Sobha Realty gives initial guidance for dollar sukuk - document

News & Insights

July 10, 2023 — 01:46 am EDT

DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Dubai-based developer Sobha Realty has given initial guidance of 8.75-8.875% for U.S. dollar-denominated five-year Islamic bonds non-callable for three years, a bank document showed on Monday.

The sukuk are expected to price later on Monday, the document from one of the arranging banks said.

