Dubai's Shuaa Capital prices IPO of Nasdaq-bound SPAC

Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
DUBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Dubai investment bank and asset manager Shuaa Capital SHUA.DU said on Wednesday it has priced the initial public offering (IPO) of its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) which will be listed on New York's Nasdaq exchange.

The company said 10,000,000 units of its SPAC under the name of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp 1 was priced at $10 per unit.

Shuaa's $100 million SPAC will focus on identifying and merging with a technology or tech-enabled financial services business in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region, it said in a bourse statement.

SPACs raise money to acquire a private firm with the purpose of taking it public, allowing the target to list more quickly on stock exchanges than via traditional initial public offerings.

