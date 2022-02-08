Dubai's SHUAA Capital files with SEC for potential SPAC listing in NY

World Markets
Dubai-listed investment bank SHUAA Capital said on Tuesday it has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the launch of a $100 million to $200 million blank-check company that will be listed on the Nasdaq.

"SHUAA is now going through the final regulatory approvals following which a decision will be made to IPO the SPAC (special purpose acquisition company)," it said in a bourse statement.

A burgeoning dealmaking instrument, SPACs raise money to acquire a private firm with the purpose of taking it public, allowing the target to list more quickly on share markets than via traditional initial public offerings.

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Anghami, the Middle East's rival to Spotify SPOT.N, last week listed on the Nasdaq, after merging with blank-check firm Vistas Media Acquisition Company.

Most Popular