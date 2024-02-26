Dubai's Parkin to sell 24.99% stake in IPO, says media report

DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dubai is selling a 24.99% stake in Parkin, which oversees public parking operations in the emirate, through an initial public offering in the emirate's first privatisation deal this year, Dubai newspaper Gulf News reported on Tuesday.

The offering begins on March 5, with a price range announced on the same day, and the subscription period ends on March 12.

Reuters was first to report in June last year that the RTA was considering strategic options for its parking business and invited banks to pitch for roles in a potential IPO.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

