Dubai's Parkin prices IPO at top of range, raises $427.5 mln

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Dubai's Parkin, which oversees public parking operations in the Emirates, has raised 1.57 billion dirhams ($427.5 million) after pricing its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its range at 2.1 dirhams per share, it said on Thursday.

The company, which is floating an around 25% stake, said the offer was oversubscribed by around 165 times, receiving demand of about 259 billion dirhams from local, regional, and international investors.

The company's IPO is the Emirate's first privatisation deal this year, giving the firm an overall valuation of about 6.3 billion dirhams.

Parkin is expected to start trading on the local bourse on March 21, it said in a statement.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sonia Cheema)

