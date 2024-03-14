News & Insights

World Markets

Dubai's Parkin prices IPO at top of range, raises $427.5 mln

March 14, 2024 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Dubai's Parkin, which oversees public parking operations in the Emirates, has raised 1.57 billion dirhams ($427.5 million) after pricing its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its range at 2.1 dirhams per share, it said on Thursday.

The company, which is floating an around 25% stake, said the offer was oversubscribed by around 165 times, receiving demand of about 259 billion dirhams from local, regional, and international investors.

The company's IPO is the Emirate's first privatisation deal this year, giving the firm an overall valuation of about 6.3 billion dirhams.

Parkin is expected to start trading on the local bourse on March 21, it said in a statement.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sonia Cheema)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +971 50 2677574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.