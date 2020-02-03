World Markets

Dubai's MashreqBank reports quarterly profit slide as impairments surge

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Dubai's Mashreqbank posted a 1.4% decline in fourth-quarter profit on Monday as impairment charges rose 29%, offsetting a double-digit rise in net interest income and income from Islamic financing.

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Dubai's Mashreqbank posted a 1.4% decline in fourth-quarter profit on Monday as impairment charges rose 29%, offsetting a double-digit rise in net interest income and income from Islamic financing. Banks in the United Arab Emirates have reported a sharp spike in bad debt charges in the fourth quarter, as they navigate a sluggish economy and a property downturn in Dubai that has hit contractors. MashreqBank's bigger rival Emirates NBD reported a three-fold rise in impairment charges, partly hurt by bad debt charges at its newly acquired Turkish lender. [nL8N29W0OV] Mashreqbank's fourth-quarter net profit was 308 million dirhams ($84 million), down from 312 million dirhams a year earlier, missing a forecast by analysts at Arqaam Capital who had projected a net profit of 399 million dirhams. Net interest income and income from Islamic financing rose 12.7%, but fee and commission income dropped 6.7%. Rating agency S&P said in a report on Monday that asset quality of UAE-based banks would remain resilient in 2020 despite a more than 35% decline in property prices since mid-2014. Real estate accounts for 20% of total lending. "UAE banks are now in a better position than the 2009-2010 crisis, because they have built sufficient loan-loss reserves since then," it said. "Overall, we expect banks' cost of risk to increase slightly in 2020 to about 120 basis points (bps), compared with 110 bps in 2019," S&P said. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edmund Blair) ((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MASHREQ BANK RESULTS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular