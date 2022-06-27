Dubai's Mashreqbank hires banks for AT1 dollar bonds, document says

DUBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Dubai lender Mashreqbank MASB.DU has hired banks to arrange the sale of U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 bonds, a document showed on Monday.

It mandated BofA Securities BAC.N, Citi C.N, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, JPMorgan JPM.N, Mashreq, Societe Generale SOGN.PA and Standard Chartered Bank STAN.L to arrange a global investor call and a series of fixed income investor calls, the document said.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.