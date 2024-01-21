News & Insights

Dubai's GDP grew by 3.3% in first nine months of 2023

January 21, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Written by Pesha Magid for Reuters ->

RIYADH, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Dubai's gross domestic product grew 3.3% between January and September 2023, according to data released by state news agency WAM on Sunday.

Over those nine months, accommodation and food services grew 11.1%, while transportation and storage services rose by 10.9%, and the information and communications sector grew by 4.4%.

The city state, widely regarded as the trade and tourism hub of the Gulf region, launched a 10-year economic plan known as D33 in January last year, aiming to double the size of the economy and make Dubai one of the top four global financial centres within a decade.

