Dubai's Emirates NBD to raise $500 mln in bonds

(Updates with size of deal, details) DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Dubai's biggest lender Emirates NBD is set to raise $500 million in five-year bonds on Monday, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed. The deal attracted over $2.2 billion in orders, according to the document. ANZ, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, JPMorgan, Societe Generale and ICBC have been appointed to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Edmund Blair) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EMIRATES NBD BONDS/ (UPDATE 1)

