Dubai's Emirates NBD Q1 profit more than doubles to 6 bln dirhams

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Dubai's biggest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU said its first quarter profit more than doubled and total income jumped to a record 10.5 billion dirhams ($2.9 billion) as higher interest rates fed through the bank's margins amid strong growth across the business.

Profit in the three months to March 31 rose to 6 billion dirhams, while total income jumped 48%, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"The exceptional increase in profit reflects higher margins, growing non-funded income and a lower cost of risk on significant recoveries," the statement said.

Deposits rose by 35 billion dirhams, a rise of 7%, to 538 billion dirhams, it said in a stock exchange statement. Net interest income rose 69% to 7.2 billion dirhams. Non funded income rose 54% to 3.3 billion dirhams. Provisions were down 66% to 0.5 billion dirhams.

($1 = 3.6718 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

