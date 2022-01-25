World Markets

Dubai's Emirates NBD posts 34% rise in 2021 net profit

Saeed Azhar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest lender, on Wednesday posted an increase of 34% in annual profit, as improved economic activity boosted investment banking income, while impairment fell sharply from the height of the pandemic.

Banks in the United Arab Emirates are benefiting from an uptick in economic activity as the effects of the pandemic are easing amid government support, higher oil prices and strong tourism due to the world fair Expo in Dubai.

Emirates NBD posted a net profit of 9.3 billion dirhams ($2.53 billion) in 2021, up from 7 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the lender to post a net profit of about 9 billion dirhams, according to Refinitiv's Eikon data.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

