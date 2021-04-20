Dubai's Emirates NBD posts 12% rise in Q1 net profit

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, Dubai's biggest lender, on Tuesday posted a 12% rise in net profit in the first quarter, citing improved economic conditions from last year's pandemic-hit economy and a sharp drop in impairments.

The bank reported a net profit of 2.32 billion dirhams ($599 million) in the quarter ended March 31, versus 2.081 billion dirhams for the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Broker EFG Hermes had projected a net profit of 1.795 billion dirhams for the quarter.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

