Dubai's Emirates NBD posts 12% rise in Q1 net profit

Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest lender, on Tuesday posted a 12% rise in net profit in the first quarter, citing improved economic conditions from last year's pandemic-hit economy and a sharp drop in impairments.

The bank reported a net profit of 2.32 billion dirhams ($599 million) in the quarter ended March 31, versus 2.081 billion dirhams for the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Broker EFG Hermes had projected a net profit of 1.795 billion dirhams for the quarter.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

