Dubai's Emirates NBD launches 1 bln dirham 3-year bond

January 05, 2023 — 07:44 am EST

Written by Rachna Uppal for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest lender, launched a AED 1 billion dirham ($272 million) three-year bond on Thursday, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The senior, unsecured bond received more than 1.65 billion dirhams in orders and was launched at 5.125%. It is expected to price at par later in the day.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC) were joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the local-currency issue.

($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)

