Dubai's Emirates NBD hires banks for bond deal - document

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Dubai's largest bank, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, has mandated banks to arrange an investor call ahead of a planned issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

The bank hired Emirates NBD Capital, ICBC, ING, Mizuho Securities and Standard Chartered for the potential benchmark deal, which would have a five-year maturity, according to the document.

Benchmark bonds are generally meant to be at least $500 million in size.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Tom Hogue)

