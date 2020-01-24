Dubai's Emirates NBD Bank sells stake in NMC after Muddy Waters attack

Dubai's Emirates NBD Bank said on Friday it had sold a 1.04% stake in healthcare firm NMC Health for 27.05 million pounds ($35.55 million), weeks after NMC was hit by a short-selling attack by U.S. firm Muddy Waters. [nRSX8388Aa]
