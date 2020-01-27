Dubai's Emirates NBD annual profit surges 44%, tops forecast

Dubai's biggest lender Emirates NBD on Monday posted a 44% surge in 2019 net profit, underpinned by a double-digit growth in net-interest income, stronger loan growth and gains from the listing of its unit Network International.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.