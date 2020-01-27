World Markets

Dubai's Emirates NBD annual profit surges 44%, tops forecast

Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Dubai's biggest lender Emirates NBD on Monday posted a 44% surge in 2019 net profit, underpinned by a double-digit growth in net-interest income, stronger loan growth and gains from the listing of its unit Network International.

