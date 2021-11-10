Commodities

Dubai's Emirates airline narrows losses

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Emirates airline on Wednesday reported a narrower first-half loss, helped by an increase in passenger travel and strong demand in its air freight business.

Dubai's Emirates, which does not have a domestic market, lost $1.6 billion in the April to September period, compared with a $3.4 billion loss in the same period last year.

Revenue rose 86% to $5.9 billion, with the airline carrying 6.1 million passengers, up from 1.5 million in the same period last year.

