Dubai's Emaar Properties posts better than expected profit leap

Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

May 11, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Emaar Properties EMAR.DU, Dubai's biggest listed real estate company, on Thursday reported a better than expected 43% jump in first-quarter net profit on higher group property sales.

Net profit in the three months to March 31 was 3.2 billion dirhams ($871.53 million). That was more than double analyst expectations of 1.65 billion dirhams, Refinitiv data shows.

Group property sales rose 11% to 9.2 billion dirhams, "supported by an increase in tenant sales and a resurgence in tourism activity", the company said.

($1 = 3.6717 UAE dirham)

