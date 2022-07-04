World Markets

Dubai's Dragon Oil extends Turkmenistan partnership in $1 bln deal

Contributor
Moataz Mohamed Reuters
Published

Dubai-based Dragon Oil signed a $1 billion deal to renew its production partnership in Turkmenistan with state-owned Turkmen Oil for 10 years after the current contract expires in May 2025, the United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM said on Monday.

July 4 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Dragon Oil signed a $1 billion deal to renew its production partnership in Turkmenistan with state-owned Turkmen Oil for 10 years after the current contract expires in May 2025, the United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM said on Monday.

Of the total value, $500 million will be paid in cash while the remaining $500 million will be paid over 13 years.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Paul Simao)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular