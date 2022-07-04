Dubai's Dragon Oil extends Turkmenistan partnership in $1 bln deal

July 4 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Dragon Oil signed a $1 billion deal to renew its production partnership in Turkmenistan with state-owned Turkmen Oil for 10 years after the current contract expires in May 2025, the United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM said on Monday.

Of the total value, $500 million will be paid in cash while the remaining $500 million will be paid over 13 years.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Paul Simao)

