World Markets

Dubai's DP World to delist, return to full state ownership

Contributor
Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Dubai's DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, said on Monday it would delist from the Nasdaq Dubai exchange after its parent company offered to acquire its 19.55% listed shares.

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Dubai's DP World DPW.DI, one of the world's largest port operators, said on Monday it would delist from the Nasdaq Dubai exchange after its parent company offered to acquire its 19.55% listed shares.

DP World will be fully owned by parent Port and Free Zone World, a subsidiary of state investment vehicle Dubai World, once it delists.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular