Dubai's DP World to delist, return to full state ownership

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Dubai's DP World DPW.DI, one of the world's largest port operators, said on Monday it would delist from the Nasdaq Dubai exchange after its parent company offered to acquire its 19.55% listed shares.

DP World will be fully owned by parent Port and Free Zone World, a subsidiary of state investment vehicle Dubai World, once it delists.

