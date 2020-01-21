Dubai's DP World takes 44% stake in Swissterminal Holding

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Dubai state controlled port operator DP World DPW.DI has taken a 44% stake in Swiss container terminal operator Swissterminal Holding AG, the Dubai government said on Tuesday.

The Mayer family, who founded the business, will remain a majority shareholder, the statement said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell, reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise Heavens)

