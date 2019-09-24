Dubai's DP World starts marketing dollar sukuk and conventional bonds

DUBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Port operator DP World DPW.DI on Tuesday started the marketing of long 10-year dollar sukuk, or Islamic bonds, and 30-year conventional bonds, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The company, majority owned by the Dubai government, is offering the 30-year notes with an initial yield of about 4.85%, while the long-10 year sukuk offer an initial profit rate of about 4%.

Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, MUFG, Société Générale and Standard Chartered Bank have been hired to arrange the issuance, with Dubai Islamic Bank joining them on the sukuk tranche.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

