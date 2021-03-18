World Markets

Dubai's DP World profit falls 29%

Contributor
Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

Dubai's state-owned port operator DP World on Thursday reported a 29% fall in annual profit to $846 million in 2020 and said it was cautious about the outlook for the current year despite an encouraging start.

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Dubai's state-owned port operator DP World on Thursday reported a 29% fall in annual profit to $846 million in 2020 and said it was cautious about the outlook for the current year despite an encouraging start.

Revenue rose 11% to $8.5 billion, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular