Dubai's DP World profit falls 29%

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Dubai's state-owned port operator DP World on Thursday reported a 29% fall in annual profit to $846 million in 2020 and said it was cautious about the outlook for the current year despite an encouraging start.

Revenue rose 11% to $8.5 billion, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

