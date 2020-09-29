World Markets

Dubai's DFM says to launch equity derivatives platform

Contributor
Dahlia Nehme Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

The Dubai Financial Market said on Tuesday it plans to launch an equity derivatives platform as part of its diversification strategy.

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Dubai Financial Market DFM.DU said on Tuesday it plans to launch an equity derivatives platform as part of its diversification strategy.

The platform will be launched in October 2020 with futures contracts on five listed equities, the listed stock exchange said in a statement.

The contracts will include Emaar Properties EMAR.DU, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU and Emaar Malls EMAA.DU.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme, Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular