Dubai's DEWA to raise $6.1 billion at IPO pricing level -sources

Adds detail, background

DUBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is set to price its initial public offering at the top of its range, two sources told Reuters, which would raise $6.1 billion in the Gulf's biggest IPO since Saudi Aramco's record in 2019.

At 2.48 dirhams per share, DEWA is expected to raise 22.32 billion dirhams ($6.08 billion). It had set an indicative price range of 2.25 dirhams to 2.48 dirhams.

DEWA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The IPO aims to help the Dubai bourse compete more effectively with bigger exchanges in the region, such as those in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Abu Dhabi.

DEWA's public share sale is the biggest to date in the Emirate and is also set to become the region's largest since Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE $29.4 billion IPO, the world's biggest.

The state utility is expected to announce the final pricing for its public share sale on Wednesday.

Demand for DEWA's IPO has been strong, prompting it to first raise the size of the institutional offer and then boosting the retail portion by almost three times on Saturday.

Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC are joint global IPO coordinators, while Credit Suisse, EFG Hermes, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and Goldman Sachs are joint bookrunners.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.