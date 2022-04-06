Dubai's DEWA set to price its IPO at top of range -sources

World Markets

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is set to price its initial public offering at the top of its guidance, two sources told Reuters.

At 2.48 dirhams a piece, the company is expected to raise 22.32 billion dirhams ($6.08 billion).

The state utility is expected to announce the final pricing for its public share sale on Wednesday.

DEWA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

