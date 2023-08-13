News & Insights

World Markets

Dubai's DEWA selects Abu Dhabi's Masdar to construct solar park

August 13, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Elimam for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Dubai Electricity And Water Authority (DEWA) selected state-owned renewable energy firm Masdar to construct and manage the 1,800 MW sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park with an estimated cost of up to 5.51 billion Emirati Dirhams, the Dubai media office said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Ahmed.Elimam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.