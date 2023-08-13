Dubai's DEWA selects Abu Dhabi's Masdar to construct solar park

DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Dubai Electricity And Water Authority (DEWA) selected state-owned renewable energy firm Masdar to construct and manage the 1,800 MW sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park with an estimated cost of up to 5.51 billion Emirati Dirhams, the Dubai media office said on Sunday.

