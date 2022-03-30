World Markets

Dubai's DEWA says increases IPO size to 17%, could raise as much as $5.7 bln

Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has increased its initial public offering (IPO) size to 17% from 6.5%, the company said on Tuesday, meaning it could raise as much as $5.7 billion.

This could mark DEWA's public share-sale as potentially the biggest for the region since Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE record $29.4 billion in 2019.

The state utility firm said in a statement it increased the size of the tranche reserved for institutional investors from 5.9% to up to 16.4%, while the tranches for retail investors and employees will remain the same.

