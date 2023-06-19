Dubai's Amanat says considering IPO of healthcare platform

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Dubai-listed Amanat Holdings AMANT.DU is considering monetisation options for its healthcare platform, including a possible regional initial public offering (IPO) in the near-term, the company said in a bourse statement on Monday.

Responding to recent media reports, Amanat, a healthcare and education investment company, said it is considering the appointment of external advisers and would update markets once the process was completed.

Amanat, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market, announced the launch of Amanat Healthcare in April.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.