Dubai's Al Habtoor plans share offering in Q3 2022 - Al Arabiya TV

Al Habtoor Group plans to list up to 35% of its shares in an offering planned for the third quarter of 2022, the chairman of the Dubai-based family-owned conglomerate said in an interview with al-Arabiya TV on Wednesday.

Occupancy at hotels operated by the group exceeds 90%, he said, and the current situation makes it favorable to list on the Dubai financial market.

