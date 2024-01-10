Dubai's Al Habtoor Group files dispute notice against Lebanon

DUBAI/BEIRUT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group has issued a notice of investment treaty dispute against Lebanon related to its investments in the country, the family-owned conglomerate said in a statement on Wednesday.

The controversy is related to the group's investments in Lebanon, which amount to around $1 billion and include luxury hotels operated under the Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand, a shopping mall and other real estate properties across the country.

According to Al Habtoor, Lebanon and its central bank breached a treaty with the United Arab Emirates by imposing restrictions that prevented the group from transferring its funds it currently holds in Lebanese banks and amounting to over $44 million.

The group added that "Lebanon has also failed to secure a safe and sound environment for Al Habtoor Group's businesses and investments", which have resulted in "significant losses and damages."

Lebanese authorities did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Al Habtoor said it could start legal proceedings against the Lebanese Republic if the dispute was not resolved within six months.

