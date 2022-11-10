World Markets

Dubai utility DEWA Q3 net profit up 10% to $863 mln

November 10, 2022 — 03:44 am EST

Written by Rachna Uppal for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU reported a 10% increase in third-quarter net profit to 3.17 billion dirhams ($863 million) on Thursday, boosted by higher energy and water demand in the emirate.

Its shares were 1.2% higher at 0800 GMT.

The utility company's $6.1 billion listing on Dubai's stock exchange earlier this year was the emirate's biggest ever, and part of a broader strategy to float state-linked companies to boost investment and liquidity, as well as diversify its economy.

DEWA's net profit for the first nine months of the year was up 21% on the same period of last year, according to a company statement.

Total revenues for the third quarter hit 8.55 billion dirhams, up 15% year on year, while year to date revenue was also up 15%.

The company said rising energy and water demand in Dubai during the year - up 5% and 6.4% respectively - were key factors behind its financial performance.

DEWA intends to pay a dividend to shareholders of 8.23 billion dirhams for the year, which includes a one time special dividend of 2.03 billion to be paid in December once approved. The company has committed to a dividend payment of 6.2 billion dirhams per year over the next five years.

DEWA owns 70% of cooling company Empower, which is due to list on the stock exchange this month after it raised 2.66 billion dirhams from its initial public offering.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal Editing by Mark Potter)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

