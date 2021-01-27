Dubai top lender Emirates NBD full-year profit slumps 52%

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Dubai's biggest bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU reported on Wednesday a 52% dive in full-year net profit, hit by a rise in provisions for bad loans, while earnings suffered in comparison with the previous year, when they were helped by an asset sale.

Net profit for the year fell to 6.97 billion dirhams ṅ($1.9 billion) from 14.5 billion dirhams in 2019 when the lender sold a stake in payments processor Network International NETW.L.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

