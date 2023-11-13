News & Insights

World Markets
PIEJF

Dubai to offer 25% stake in taxi business in planned IPO

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

November 13, 2023 — 12:47 am EST

Written by Rachna Uppal for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Dubai plans to offer 25% of shares in its taxi business through an initial public offering (IPO), the company said in a statement on Monday, as part of a broader privatisation programme of state assets.

Dubai Taxi Company, the largest taxi operator in the Gulf city state by market share, will offer 624.8 million shares, which are expected to list on the Dubai Financial Market in December.

The subscription period for the IPO will run from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28 for retail investors in the United Arab Emirates, and Nov. 29 for other investors, the statement said.

Dubai raised nearly $8.5 billion from five IPOs last year, fuelled by a government privatisation plan to list 10 state-linked companies to boost stock market activity, repay debt, and deepen capital markets.

Reuters had earlier reported that Dubai was planning a public share sale of its taxi business in December or January.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Emirates NBD Capital, and Merrill Lynch International have been appointed as joint global coordinators and bookrunners, and EFG Hermes UAE and First Abu Dhabi Bank are joint bookrunners on the deal.

Rothschild and Co Middle East is mandated as independent financial adviser.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had issued a law changing the legal status of the Dubai Taxi Company, previously known as the Dubai Taxi Corporation, into a public joint stock company with financial and administrative independence.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; editing by Miral Fahmy)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PIEJF
FAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.