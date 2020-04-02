Dubai theme park operator delays interest payments on $1.1 bln loan

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Dubai theme park operator DXB Entertainments DXBE.DU has reached a deal with banks to defer a "significant proportion" of the interest on a 4.2 billion dirham ($1.14 billion) syndicated loan over the next 15 months, it said on Thursday.

The agreement will significantly improve the company's near-term liquidity, Managing Director Mohamed Almulla said in a bourse statement.

DXB Entertainments said it was extending the closure of its four theme parks until further notice.

The Motiongate, Legoland, Legoland Waterpark and Bollywood parks, closed during March due to the coronavirus outbreak, were expected to reopen this week.

Almulla said there would be a material impact from the coronavirus outbreak on its business, but that it was too early to quantify.

He said contingency plans had been activated and that the company was implementing cost savings, without providing further details.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Jan Harvey)

