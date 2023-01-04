Dubai targets $177 bln foreign investment by 2033 in economic plan

DUBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Dubai's ruler launched a new economic plan for the next decade on Wednesday which envisages increasing foreign direct investment to 650 billion dirhams ($176.98 billion) by 2033.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) on his 17th anniversary as ruler of the city, one of seven emirates making up the United Arab Emirates federation, and seen as the commercial and tourism hub of the Gulf region.

The plan aims to attract an average of 60 billion dirhams in FDI annually over the next decade, from 32 billion dirhams annually in the last 10 years, the ruler tweeted.

It envisages increasing foreign trade to 25.6 trillion dirhams for goods and services from 14.2 trillion dirhams in the last decade.

Sheikh Mohammed said the plan includes economic targets of 32 trillion dirhams, almost $9 trillion. The government plans to launch 100 projects within the next ten years to double the size of Dubai's economy, he said.

While details on achieving those targets were vague, Dubai is aiming to become one of the top three economic cities globally, and rank as one of the top four global financial centres.

"We know our economic position during the next decade... the world makes way for those who know what they want," said Sheikh Mohammed, who is also prime minister of the UAE.

Dubai's economy has rebounded swiftly from the COVID-19 pandemic, with GDP growing 4.6% on the year for the first nine months of 2022. Tourist numbers grew more than 180% in the first half of 2022 over the corresponding 2021 period.

The city-state is, however, among the more vulnerable regionally to global economic shocks and does not have the advantage of boosting its coffers through oil revenue like neighbouring Abu Dhabi.

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

