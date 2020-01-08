Dubai stocks fall 1.2%, other Gulf stocks slip after Iran strike

DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Dubai stocks fell 1.2% in early trade on Wednesday and other Gulf stocks slipped, reacting to rising tensions in the Middle East after Iran launched missiles on U.S. targets in Iraq.

Abu Dhabi's index was down 0.2%, while Kuwaiti stocks fell 1.1%. The Saudi stock market was yet to open.

Iran's missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq came early on Wednesday, hours after the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the country's elite Quds Force killed in a U.S. drone stroke on Jan. 3.

"Our base-case assumption is that there will be continued attacks between the US and Iran, but at a level carefully calibrated to avoid forcing the other side into full-scale military action," Fitch Ratings said in a note.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Davide Barbuscia)

