Dubai state utility DEWA looks to raise up to $2.2 bln in IPO

DUBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is looking to raise as much as 8.06 billion dirhams ($2.19 billion) in its initial public offering, marking the largest such deal in the emirate since DP World in 2007.

The state utility firm's public share sale kicks off the first of 10 planned listings of state-linked companies aimed at reviving Dubai's local bourse.

DEWA set an indicative range for its shares on Thursday, with the company selling 3.25 billion shares or 6.5% at between 2.25 dirhams to 2.48 dirhams, according to a statement.

Emirates Investment Authority, state holding company ADQ, Multiply Group, Alpha Dhabi Partners and Investment Holdings Est will become cornerstone investors in the IPO with a total commitment of up to $1.3 billion, it said.

The IPO subscription for institutional and retail investors kicks off on Thursday, and the company expects shares to list and trade on the Dubai Financial Market on April 12.

DEWA expects to pay a minimum annual dividend of 6.2 billion dirhams ($1.69 billion) over the next five years, starting Oct. 2022, the company had said earlier this month, with dividends planned twice a year — in April and October.

Dubai's deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, in November announced plans to take 10 government-linked companies public to boost stock market activity.

The listing plans also aim to help the Dubai stock market compete more effectively with bigger exchanges in the region, such as those in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Abu Dhabi.

