Dubai sporting events may be cancelled over coronavirus

Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Sporting events in Dubai this month which involve international participation may have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a government circular seen by Reuters.

The circular, issued by Dubai Sports Council, asked organisers to consult the council to confirm whether their events can take place.

"All other normal sporting activities should continue as usual," the government body said.

The circular said it was clarifying an earlier notice sent out by the sports council that said all sporting events were to be postponed until the end of the month.

The United Arab Emirates has reported at least 27 cases of people infected with the virus.

